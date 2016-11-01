PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 1

Nov 1The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The contrasting approaches in India highlight fundamental differences in how the streaming giants - Netflix and Amazon - are pursuing international growth, as the U.S. market gradually matures. on.wsj.com/2fz2qpC

- Jeff Immelt, the chairman and chief executive of General Electric, said the purchase of Baker Hughes would help the industrial giant bulk up and weather a prolonged slump in the energy industry. on.wsj.com/2fz0rBL

- The Justice Department said in a letter to lawmakers Monday it would work with the FBI to resolve the Clinton email investigation as soon as possible, but the message appeared unlikely to tamp down the emotions surrounding the issue. on.wsj.com/2fyX7Gy

- Easy credit and fiscal stimulus are inflating prices and volatility across Chinese financial markets. Some Chinese leaders worry the investing binge has gone too far, producing hazardous economic side effects. on.wsj.com/2fz4AFU

- CenturyLink Inc. on Monday said it reached a cash-and-stock deal to buy Level 3 Communications Inc for roughly $25 billion, a marriage that would give the communications companies more heft to weather a competitive landscape. on.wsj.com/2fz1eTb

- Many companies doing business in the European Union could face big changes as the EU moves ahead with an effort to keep multinationals such as Apple Inc. from taking advantage of discrepancies in tax codes across the 28-nation bloc. on.wsj.com/2fz5LVu

- The Bank of Japan revised down its inflation forecasts Tuesday following a raft of poor data, but held off expanding stimulus in a sign that Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has set the bar much higher for taking action. on.wsj.com/2fz1xxr

- Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial is forging partnerships in the U.S., Europe and Asia, building a global network of merchants that accept its payment-services mobile app. on.wsj.com/2fz1B09

- Colonial Pipeline Co shut down a major gasoline and diesel artery that runs through Shelby County, Ala. after a fire injured several workers in the area. on.wsj.com/2fz31ri

- Data-mining software firm Palantir Technologies Inc. prevailed in a lawsuit against the U.S. Army that means the company could be eligible for a $200 million contract. on.wsj.com/2fz2F3P (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)