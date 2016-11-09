PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 9

Nov 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Drugstore giant Walgreen Co. has sued its former
lab-testing partner Theranos Inc. in federal court in Delaware,
alleging it breached a contract between the two companies. on.wsj.com/2eCawZq
- Alphabet Inc. pushed out two managers on its
drone-delivery project amid infighting on its team casting the
program's future in uncertainty and marking the latest setback
for a Google sister company. on.wsj.com/2eC6FMj
- U.S. officials said a Chinese aluminum magnate is
sidestepping U.S. trade sanctions, the latest development in
federal attempts to rein in a flood of cheap metal imports that
have overwhelmed U.S. producers. on.wsj.com/2ezXCeK
- The European Union is considering freezing negotiations
over Turkey's decades-long bid to join the bloc as tensions
flare over the measures the government has taken in the wake of
July's failed coup attempt. on.wsj.com/2eC7aps
- Amazon.com could be the next company to come
under scrutiny by Europe's taxman, and the stakes could be
especially high for the Seattle online retailer because it
operates on slim margins. on.wsj.com/2eIdpLI
- Chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc. on
Tuesday defended its decision in the U.K. to change the shape of
a version of its Toblerone chocolate bar-lengthening the gaps
between the chocolate "peaks" that slide out of the brand's
familiar triangular packaging. on.wsj.com/2fB3XYl
- Investor Carl Icahn more than doubled his stake in Hertz
Global Holdings Inc on Tuesday, the same day the
rental-car firm's stock plunged in the wake of disappointing
financial results and a lowered annual outlook. on.wsj.com/2eC35BS
- GoPro is recalling its new Karma drone after a
few units lost power during flight. GoPro said no injuries or
property damage have been reported. on.wsj.com/2eC5uMJ
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)