PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump's transition team raced to form his cabinet on Thursday as more names were floated for some of the biggest jobs in the U.S. president-elect's administration. on.wsj.com/2fGZbZh

- The Dow industrials climbed to a record and bond yields rose around the world for a second day, as investors applauded the prospects of expansive fiscal spending under a Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2fGLwFj

- The election of Donald Trump throws into doubt longtime fixtures of America's foreign policy and military posture, raising the stakes across the globe for the coming transition from one commander-in-chief to another. on.wsj.com/2fAwgr6

- Pollsters are rethinking how they operate after a string of astonishing misses around the globe this year-from incorrectly calling the Brexit vote in the U.K., the peace accord with rebels in Colombia and now the U.S. presidential election. on.wsj.com/2eGjOnC

- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Timothy Sloan said during a town-hall meeting Thursday that the bank found "some instances" where reports by employees of bad behavior to its ethics line weren't handled appropriately, according to remarks reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. This follows allegations that some employees faced retaliation for reporting issues that later came to light as part of its sales-practices scandal. on.wsj.com/2fphx1G

- A Carlyle Group LP hedge fund has lost the $400 million it invested last year in a Moroccan oil-refinery deal, according to a securities filing and people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2g1FWxF

- CME Group Inc Chief Executive Phupinder Gill, who has pushed the world's largest futures-exchange operator into new markets in Europe and Asia since assuming the job in 2012, intends to retire on Dec. 31. on.wsj.com/2fphuTg

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday fought back against accusations that the social network harmed political discourse this year by allowing fake news to flourish on the platform. on.wsj.com/2eH8hUY (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)