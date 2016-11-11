PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Donald Trump's transition team raced to form his cabinet
on Thursday as more names were floated for some of the biggest
jobs in the U.S. president-elect's administration. on.wsj.com/2fGZbZh
- The Dow industrials climbed to a record and bond yields
rose around the world for a second day, as investors applauded
the prospects of expansive fiscal spending under a Trump
administration. on.wsj.com/2fGLwFj
- The election of Donald Trump throws into doubt longtime
fixtures of America's foreign policy and military posture,
raising the stakes across the globe for the coming transition
from one commander-in-chief to another. on.wsj.com/2fAwgr6
- Pollsters are rethinking how they operate after a string
of astonishing misses around the globe this year-from
incorrectly calling the Brexit vote in the U.K., the peace
accord with rebels in Colombia and now the U.S. presidential
election. on.wsj.com/2eGjOnC
- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Timothy Sloan
said during a town-hall meeting Thursday that the bank found
"some instances" where reports by employees of bad behavior to
its ethics line weren't handled appropriately, according to
remarks reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. This follows
allegations that some employees faced retaliation for reporting
issues that later came to light as part of its sales-practices
scandal. on.wsj.com/2fphx1G
- A Carlyle Group LP hedge fund has lost the $400
million it invested last year in a Moroccan oil-refinery deal,
according to a securities filing and people familiar with the
matter. on.wsj.com/2g1FWxF
- CME Group Inc Chief Executive Phupinder Gill, who
has pushed the world's largest futures-exchange operator into
new markets in Europe and Asia since assuming the job in 2012,
intends to retire on Dec. 31. on.wsj.com/2fphuTg
- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on
Thursday fought back against accusations that the social network
harmed political discourse this year by allowing fake news to
flourish on the platform. on.wsj.com/2eH8hUY
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)