PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 15

Nov 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Monday that
President-elect Donald Trump would likely focus much of his
initial foreign-policy strategy on destroying Islamic State,
setting aside more vexing problems in the Middle East and
elsewhere. on.wsj.com/2eA25CS
- Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Jo White
plans to step down in January, opening the door to a new
Republican-appointed leader who could move to loosen rules on
Wall Street and curb the aggressive enforcement approach White
prosecuted. on.wsj.com/2fboqTG
- Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google
announced steps to prevent fake-news websites from generating
revenue through their ad-selling services, signs that technology
companies are moving to address a growing controversy about
misinformation on the Internet. on.wsj.com/2ezc2kd
- Donald Trump has appeared as a populist who railed against
global trade and unchecked immigration, and a more traditional
Republican who promised to temper the regulatory state and
overhaul the tax code. The view, or combination of views, that
emerges from the White House will chart the course of American
corporations for the next four years. on.wsj.com/2fQYxsg
- Samsung Electronics Co agreed to buy Harman
International Industries Inc, a U.S. automotive
technology manufacturer for $8 billion, the South Korean
electronics giant's biggest deal ever and its latest attempt to
branch out beyond smartphones in the wake of its Galaxy Note 7
fiasco. on.wsj.com/2eS8kxh
- Donald Trump's appointment of media executive Steve Bannon
to an influential White House post drew sharp criticism from
Democrats, who cited his news outlet's incendiary articles about
ethnic and religious minorities during his tenure. on.wsj.com/2fTiMJh
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc slashed
its investment in the world's biggest retailer and placed fresh
bets on three big US airlines. on.wsj.com/2fzTRHP
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)