PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 16

Nov 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sen. Elizabeth Warren warned President-elect Donald Trump against choosing "Wall Street insiders" for top financial posts, likely previewing the confirmation battles to come in the Senate. on.wsj.com/2fvScpk

- Snap Inc has confidentially filed paperwork for an initial public offering that may value the popular messaging platform at as much as $25 billion, a major step toward what would be one of the highest-profile stock debuts in recent years. on.wsj.com/2gezeEA

- Theranos Inc allegedly voided 11.3 percent of all blood-test reports that the Silicon Valley laboratory firm provided to customers of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stores through a years-long partnership between the two companies, according to legal papers the drugstore chain filed Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2gfpZUz

- Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google are under increased pressure to police what news content can be posted on their platforms, making them reluctant judges of what is misleading, hateful or true. Such moves could alienate users, hurt advertising revenue and fuel a bigger debate on how much influence they should have over news content on their sites. on.wsj.com/2fUt1cG

- Wal Mart Stores Inc is discouraging store workers from downloading a smartphone app designed by OUR Walmart, an organization that advocates higher pay and other benefits, as the battle between employers and labor groups increasingly shifts to social media. on.wsj.com/2fQYYnL (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)