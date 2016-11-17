PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 17

Nov 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump's son-in-law, who became a close adviser in the presidential campaign, is likely to take a top White House job, people familiar with the presidential transition say. on.wsj.com/2f22ucL

- Tyler Shultz says he wanted to shield the reputation of former Secretary of State George Shultz, a Theranos director and his grandfather. His efforts opened a rift in the family. on.wsj.com/2fXhYiS

- President-elect Donald Trump is making overtures to Democrats as his transition efforts ramp up, meeting with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and signaling support for a public-works building program similar to one his partisan opponents have long favored. on.wsj.com/2eHGKYn

- China's currency dropped to the lowest level in eight years Wednesday, extending a rapid decline over the course of a few days and demonstrating what officials and analysts say is the government's increasing tolerance of a cheaper yuan as it combats a lagging economy and growing asset bubbles. on.wsj.com/2fVnpjJ

- Businesses will watch to see if phone giant AT&T Inc can push its merger with Time Warner Inc through a still-undefined presidency. Cabinet appointments will help determine the outcome. on.wsj.com/2eGzOLe

- The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a legally armed black motorist during a traffic stop in a Twin Cities suburb has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2ghkq8i

- Facebook Inc said it has uncovered several more flawed measurements related to how consumers interact with content, raising more questions about the metrics marketers lean on to decide whether to buy ads on the social media network. on.wsj.com/2ggxPxx (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)