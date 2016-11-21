PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories in the
- The Obama administration is considering new measures in
its final months in office to strengthen the landmark nuclear
agreement with Iran, senior U.S. officials said, with
President-elect Donald Trump's first appointments foreshadowing
an increasingly rocky road for the controversial deal. on.wsj.com/2fvAqiR
- Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney "is under active and
serious consideration" to be Donald Trump's secretary of state,
Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Sunday, a move that would
moderate the direction of the president-elect's national
security team inside a rapidly expanding administration. on.wsj.com/2gbiCLk
- Saudi Arabian Oil Co's IPO-ARMO.SE plans to vastly
expand its petrochemical operations are part of the kingdom's
effort to remake its economy as oil's future clouds. on.wsj.com/2gyTyS8
- Iraqi women who escaped from the Islamic State-held city
of Mosul described strict rules and harsh treatment by militants
who made them prisoners in their homes and rendered them
essentially invisible. Girls as young as nine were forced to
comply with a strict all-black dress code. on.wsj.com/2fuluBO
- Advertisers are grappling with a stark realization: After
spending years courting U.S. consumers with aspirational images
of upscale urban living, they may have misjudged the yearnings
of much of their audience. on.wsj.com/2fSpAEd
- Republicans' race to rewrite the U.S. tax code on the
heels of this month's election relies on years of work that is
suddenly-and quite unexpectedly-poised to pay off. on.wsj.com/2gcT7ZX
- Computer-security-software maker Symantec Corp
has agreed to acquire LifeLock Inc, a seller of
identity-theft protection services, for $2.3 billion in cash,
the companies said Sunday. on.wsj.com/2g87TA4
- Mark Zuckerberg late Friday outlined several steps
Facebook Inc is testing to fight misinformation, an
acknowledgment that the social network could be doing more to
avoid its proliferation. on.wsj.com/2gbUict
