PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 22

Nov 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump said on Monday he has ordered his transition team to draft a list of executive actions he could take "on day one to restore our laws and bring back our jobs". on.wsj.com/2gaZhbI

- Rather than kill Nafta, Donald Trump and his advisers appear set to push for substantial changes to the treaty governing U.S. trade with Mexico and Canada, an effort that could prove difficult to negotiate and perilous to the regional economy. on.wsj.com/2fUXMPD

- U.S. companies are barred from doing business with people and entities named on the government's designated-terrorist list. The firm that touts the Butterball turkey is being investigated over such alleged ties. on.wsj.com/2fiMX8p

- An international race to lower corporate taxes is back in the global spotlight after Britain recommitted to slashing rates and as the election of Donald Trump puts U.S. corporate-tax overhauls on the front burner. on.wsj.com/2gdOBuB

- Small companies have been among the biggest winners since Election Day, with the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks up 11 percent, as investors bet on a rollback of taxes and regulations and more infrastructure spending. on.wsj.com/2fKQyjM

- Amazon.com has been in talks for live game rights with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the National Football League and more. on.wsj.com/2eZJ4dy

- Abigail Johnson will succeed her father as chairman of Fidelity Investments early next month, solidifying her control of the Boston money manager. on.wsj.com/2fW0wfG

(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)