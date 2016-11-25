PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 25

Nov 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. and its western allies are pressing Iran to take steps to sharply cut the amount of radioactive material it holds in a bid to shore up last year's nuclear deal and discourage the incoming Trump administration from abandoning it, western officials said. on.wsj.com/2gmsrs7

- In the battle for shoppers, traditional retailers have been moving discounts earlier in November, linking their stores and websites more closely and finding ways to capitalize on the rise in mobile shopping. on.wsj.com/2fVjmpJ

- An internal debate over President-elect Donald Trump's secretary-of-state appointment has spilled into the open, with some prominent Republicans close to Trump arguing for a loyal supporter to fill the post rather than longtime critic Mitt Romney. on.wsj.com/2gET1x5

- As the U.S. labor market tightens and the population of undocumented immigrants shrinks, employers in industries such as hospitality, construction and agriculture are scrambling to fill jobs they say Americans don't want. on.wsj.com/2glsAw4

- Shares of smaller companies with higher tax rates which focus on domestic customers have been doing well since the election, as investors reevaluate in view of expected changes from President-elect Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2fXIkof

- Since Trump's victory, average rates for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage have leapt to their highest level since June 2015, taking a toll on the market. on.wsj.com/2gaxn0i

- Iraqi commanders in the fight to liberate Mosul from Islamic State want the government to change tactics and encourage residents to flee the city, freeing the military to use heavy artillery and air power. on.wsj.com/2ftgEUB (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)