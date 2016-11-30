PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 30

Nov 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump will name long-time banker and former Goldman Sachs executive Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary, turning to a campaign loyalist and fundraiser for the incoming administration's top economic cabinet post, a transition official said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2fK56fO

- Residents of Chapeco, Brazil, struggle with news that a plane crash has decimated their soccer team, Chapecoense, a scrappy bunch of no-names, who clawed their way into the top ranks of Brazilian soccer, and were preparing for the biggest match of their lives. on.wsj.com/2guv8oO

- At least three people died in the wildfires raging in Gatlinburg, Tenn., and at least 14 people were transported to hospitals with fire-related injuries, according to city officials. on.wsj.com/2fKcEPq

- Wilbur Ross Jr., who has been picked as the next commerce secretary, will be tasked with trying to bring home manufacturing jobs that have fled overseas, a key plank of President-elect Donald Trump's trade agenda. on.wsj.com/2gId7mc

- Carrier Corp has agreed to keep in Indiana roughly half of the 2,100 jobs it had planned to shift to Mexico, after a lobbying effort from the incoming Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2fAD76W

- U.S. home prices have climbed back above the record reached more than a decade ago, bringing to a close the worst period for the housing market since the Great Depression and stoking optimism for a more sustainable expansion. on.wsj.com/2fHPZ6z

- Corporate profits continued to rebound in the third quarter alongside solid growth in the broader U.S. economy. Compared with a year earlier, after-tax profits rose 5.2 percent in the third quarter, the first annual increase since late 2014. on.wsj.com/2gEnAPE

- In tapping Rep. Tom Price and Medicaid consultant Seema Verma for top health positions, President-elect Donald Trump has signaled that he intends to put conservative health-policy goals at the forefront of his administration. on.wsj.com/2gGsH1Q

- Altice USA, the fourth largest U.S. cable operator, said it plans to convert its entire network into an ultrafast fiber-to-the-home network capable of 10 gigabits-per-second speeds within the next five years, a bold plan that takes aim at the company's fierce rival, Verizon Communications Inc's Fios. on.wsj.com/2gHlq34