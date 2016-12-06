PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The verbal confrontation between President-elect Donald Trump and the Chinese government escalated on Monday, as China responded harshly to attacks by Trump on its economic and security positions. on.wsj.com/2ge4jXO

- Amazon.com Inc unveiled Monday its first small-format grocery store, Amazon Go, one of at least three brick-and-mortar formats the online retail giant is exploring as it makes a play for an area of shopping that remains stubbornly in-store. on.wsj.com/2haHTIQ

- The euro rallied from early losses following Italian voters' rejection of government-backed constitutional changes, but the volatile day raises concerns about how the currency survives an era of populist politicians and diverging economies. on.wsj.com/2h1qv8W

- A day after the Obama administration put the brakes on a Midwest oil pipeline by denying a permit needed to finish the route, a spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump said the incoming administration supports completing the project. on.wsj.com/2gZxrRe

- President-elect Donald Trump said he will nominate retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a move that would place a former political adversary with little housing-policy expertise in a key administration post. on.wsj.com/2h9PXt5

- Investor materials show Theranos projected revenue of nearly $2 billion and net income of about $505 million this year. on.wsj.com/2h1bCmU

- Euroskeptic parties vary in their prescriptions but are putting pressure on mainstream politicians to address perceived flaws in the EU and common currency. Elections next year in several European nations will go far to determine the fate of continental integration. on.wsj.com/2h9SPSS

- New Zealand is facing a leadership contest following the surprise resignation of Prime Minister John Key that will pit his deputy, a former party leader, against at least two other prominent members. on.wsj.com/2gXlCe2

- The U.S. Senate Monday cleared the final hurdle to passage of broad legislation aimed at boosting federal funds for biomedical research and speeding up government approval of drug and medical-devices, a goal pursued by the pharmaceutical industry over the objections of some consumer advocates. on.wsj.com/2gXkjMl (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)