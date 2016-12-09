PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 9

Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Business leaders are predicting a dramatic unraveling of
regulations on everything from overtime pay to power-plant
emission rules as Donald Trump seeks to fill his cabinet with
determined adversaries of the agencies they will lead. on.wsj.com/2hc9sPb
- John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth and a
four-term U.S. senator, died at the age of 95. Glenn, a former
military test pilot, was chosen by NASA in 1959 to become one of
America's first astronauts in the "Mercury Seven" program in an
age when astronauts were the ultimate heroes. on.wsj.com/2hlUetx
- Federal regulators are considering allowing airline
passengers in coming years to routinely make phone calls during
flights-so long as travelers are warned in advance about
potential midair distractions. on.wsj.com/2gh42oL
- Time Inc hired banks to help field takeover or
partnership interest after the country's largest magazine
publisher received overtures from a group of media investors
including Edgar Bronfman Jr. on.wsj.com/2gGyu84
- About 51 percent of American 30-year-olds earn more than
their parents did, an enormous decline from the early 1970s and
even rapid economic growth won't do much to reverse the trend. on.wsj.com/2h7LqnJ
- Ads from well-known companies often appear on sites with
false or misleading news, helping them generate tens of
thousands of dollars in monthly revenue. on.wsj.com/2ge4f7f
- Donald Trump uses a web of privately held LLCs and other
entities to house his assets-from real estate to a vintage
carousel in Manhattan's Central Park-making it impossible to
gauge the full extent of potential conflicts he may face as
president. on.wsj.com/2hjmDAK
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)