PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 12

Dec 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump escalated a fight with the U.S. intelligence community on Sunday by denouncing its findings of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, setting up an extraordinary rupture between a soon-to-be president and his national-security establishment. on.wsj.com/2gQau27

- Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson, the top choice for secretary of state in a Trump administration, faces bipartisan resistance in Congress over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. on.wsj.com/2gQ48zS

- Aircraft giant Boeing clinched a deal to sell 80 jetliners to Iran, completing the first major agreement between a U.S. company and the Islamic Republic at the very moment the political winds are changing. on.wsj.com/2gQ4hDw

- Islamic State fighters retook the ancient city of Palmyra on Sunday, an embarrassing setback for thousands of Syrian government troops and their Russian allies defending the area after it was captured from the extremists early this year. on.wsj.com/2gQ1Ctk

- Hyundai Merchant Marine said Sunday it has reached an agreement to form a cooperative relationship with the world's largest container-shipping alliance. Under the deal, Hyundai will share surplus capacity and purchase cargo slots with the shipping network, called the 2M Alliance, which is made up of Denmark-based Maersk Line and Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Co. on.wsj.com/2gQ0l5E

- Honda Motor has invested an undisclosed sum in GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, boosting the Singapore ride-hailing firm's capital so it can fend off Uber Technologies Inc's widening reach in Southeast Asia. on.wsj.com/2gQ0DcP

- A bomb exploded at Cairo's main Coptic Christian cathedral compound on Sunday, killing at least 25 people and wounding another 49, in the largest attack on a Christian house of worship in Egypt since 2011. on.wsj.com/2gQ4c2B (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)