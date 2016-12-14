PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14

Dec 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pushed ahead with his
controversial pick for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil Corp
chief Rex Tillerson, setting up a likely battle with
senators - including some Republicans - who have raised
questions about his closeness to Russian leader. on.wsj.com/2hv13pY
- Goldman Sachs plans to elevate David Solomon and
Harvey Schwartz to be top lieutenants to CEO Lloyd Blankfein,
filling a void left by Gary Cohn, who is leaving the bank to
join the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2hv2TqQ
- U.S. regulators slapped Wells Fargo with new
regulatory sanctions, saying the firm failed to address alleged
"deficiencies" in a plan to manage its own bankruptcy without a
taxpayer bailout. on.wsj.com/2hv6ENf
- Tens of thousands of civilians and the remaining rebels
are preparing to evacuate opposition-held parts of the decimated
city, sealing a major victory for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. on.wsj.com/2hv62ao
- An on-air reporter at a 21st Century Fox-owned local
television station in New York is suing the company for hostile
work environment and age and pregnancy discrimination. on.wsj.com/2hv6CVy
- Inspectors from the U.S., China and four other nations
visited Areva SA 's Le Creusot Forge in central France
earlier this month to examine the plant's quality controls and
comb through its internal records. on.wsj.com/2hv9VvI
- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has selected Montana
Representative Ryan Zinke to lead the interior department,
according to a transition official, tapping a freshman
Republican congressman who, like the president-elect, is often
at odds with environmentalists but has opposed efforts to sell
federal lands to states. on.wsj.com/2hv4i0T
- Oculus VR, the troubled virtual-reality company owned by
Facebook Inc, is looking for a new head after revamping
its structure. Oculus said it is creating two divisions - one
focused on mobile, the other on PCs - and that CEO Brendan Iribe
is stepping down to run the PC group. Jon Thomason, who joined
Oculus this summer as its head of software, will run the new
mobile VR group at Oculus. on.wsj.com/2hv4ZXO
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)