PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 16

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Russian hackers tried to penetrate the computer networks of the Republican National Committee, using the same techniques that allowed them to infiltrate its Democratic counterpart, according to U.S. officials briefed on the matter. on.wsj.com/2hBTGNq
- Facebook is inching closer to fact-checking the news on its platform, a role that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg shunned a month ago, by rolling out steps to weed out "the worst of the worst", the social media platform said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2hBPXzB
- Yahoo Inc's move to force some users to reset their passwords following a newly disclosed security breach could disrupt the planned sale of its core assets to Verizon , security experts say. on.wsj.com/2hBM3XB
- Natural-gas giant Chesapeake Energy is drilling 'supersize' wells that run for miles underground, hoping to produce more fossil fuels for less cost and turn its fortunes around in an era of low oil prices. on.wsj.com/2hBRaHl
- The evacuation of thousands of civilians and rebels from the last opposition-held pocket in Aleppo began, forcing residents who pleaded to escape the violence to accept they might never return home. on.wsj.com/2hBRc1V
- Dow Chemical finally gained the right to convert $4 billion of preferred stock into common shares, ridding the company of an expensive burden and depriving Warren Buffett of another lucrative crisis-era investment. on.wsj.com/2hBOdXi
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.