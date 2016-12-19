PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Fresh signs emerged Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump could embrace the intelligence community's view that the Russians were behind a computer-hacking operation aimed at influencing the November election. A senior Trump aide said Trump could accept Russia's involvement if there is a unified presentation of evidence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. on.wsj.com/2hKmBPP
- Iranian officials publicly hardened their resolve to proceed with a multibillion-dollar deal to buy dozens of Boeing Co jets, threatening to claw back any lost money if the deal is scuttled after the inauguration of Trump. on.wsj.com/2hKiAup
- Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress and socialite who helped create a type of celebrity fame out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, has died. She was 99. on.wsj.com/2hKjrv5
- Walt Disney Co's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" hit blockbuster status with light speed at the box office this weekend, collecting an estimated $155 million in the U.S. and Canada. on.wsj.com/2hKmp2R
- Libya's National Oil has for now stopped the relaunch of production at oil fields in the country's west, Libyan officials said Sunday, after a militia threatened to block the petroleum from reaching the market. on.wsj.com/2hKduP1
- Ireland said the European Union overstepped its authority and misinterpreted Irish law when it ordered the country in August to recoup $13.59 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes from Apple. on.wsj.com/2hKhOxu
- Standard Industries on Sunday reached an agreement to acquire German roof maker Braas Monier Building Group SA after raising its offer in a deal that now values the sale at about $1.15 billion. on.wsj.com/2hKiS4t
- Canada-based insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to acquire Swiss peer Allied World Assurance Co in a $4.9 billion cash-and-share deal. on.wsj.com/2hKlpvy
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.