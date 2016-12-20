PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - 20

Dec 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Air Force general in charge of the F-35 fighter-jet program disputed President-elect Donald Trump's contention that costs are out of control, saying the days of price and schedule overruns in the development of the new plane largely ended in 2011. on.wsj.com/2hP50IV

- Apple Inc on Monday fought back against the European Union's decision that 13 billion euros ($13.51 billion)in tax breaks the company received from Ireland were illegal, as the feuding sides dug in for a protracted legal battle. on.wsj.com/2hP4PND

- Cyrus Mistry, the ousted head of the Tata Group, resigned from the boards of five of the group's biggest companies, retreating from his earlier plans to let shareholders decide his fate. on.wsj.com/2hP9oYt

- General Motors Co said it would lay off nearly 1,300 workers at an assembly plant in Detroit beginning in March and temporarily cut production at several other factories next month, the latest auto maker adjusting to softening demand after a seven-year growth spurt. on.wsj.com/2hP54bv

- Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is pumping $1 billion into OneWeb Ltd, which aims to use hundreds of satellites to provide internet access in rural areas and developing countries, in a fundraising round that values the startup at roughly $2.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2hP9wqV

- Uber Technologies Inc continued to grow sales but also continued to lose money in the third quarter, according to people familiar with its results, which could cool for now any chances for its hotly-anticipated initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2hOXygC ($1 = 0.9620 euros) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)