PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

- Three Chinese traders earned more than $4 million in
illegal profits after they hacked into the computer systems of
prominent U.S. law firms and stole non-public information on
mergers and acquisitions, U.S. prosecutors said. on.wsj.com/2hrE2Gl
- Airbus Group SE for the second time this year is
cutting production plans for its flagship A380 superjumbo and
now faces the prospect of losing money on the plane again
already next year. on.wsj.com/2hrALXg
- BP Plc has agreed to buy the Australian fuels
business of Woolworths Ltd for 1.79 billion Australian
dollars ($1.29 billion), in the latest move by the British oil
company to rebuild following the deadly Deepwater Horizon
disaster. on.wsj.com/2hrCf3H
- Shopping malls across the United States were taking
additional security precautions Tuesday following a string of
disturbances the day after Christmas that resulted in minor
injuries, evacuations and scores of arrests. on.wsj.com/2hrBLL8
- Volkswagen AG's financing arm has acquired a
Canadian mobile payments company, the latest move by a carmaker
investing heavily to compete in a mobility arms race that is
heating up in the auto industry. on.wsj.com/2hrxbMM
- South Korea's antitrust watchdog fined Qualcomm Inc
$852.9 million for alleged antitrust law violations as
the U.S. chip maker faces global scrutiny over its
patent-licensing business. on.wsj.com/2hrIjJL
- Panasonic Corp said it expects to invest more
than 30 billion yen ($255.10 million) in a Buffalo, New York,
plant that will make photovoltaic cells and modules for Tesla
Motors Inc. on.wsj.com/2hrEgx1
