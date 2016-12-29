PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President-elect Donald Trump said Sprint Corp will
move thousands of jobs back to the U.S. - a development he
suggested was triggered by the "spirit and the hope" surrounding
his election. on.wsj.com/2isEUbW
- Takata Corp is nearing a settlement with federal
prosecutors to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing in the
Japanese automotive supplier's handling of rupture-prone air
bags linked to numerous deaths and injuries, said people
familiar with the discussions, with an agreement expected early
next year. on.wsj.com/2isAfGU
- Ford Motor Co's dealer group emailed an
advertisement Tuesday to prospective buyers in the U.S. urging
them to purchase a work truck, large sport-utility vehicle or
van before the end of the year to take advantage of potentially
substantial tax breaks. Citing the Internal Revenue Service's
Section 179 deduction, which was recently retooled and made
permanent, Ford suggests customers "could get a big tax break
for your business." on.wsj.com/2isOoUz
- Surging online orders and last-minute shoppers helped
retailers make up for a slow start to the holiday-shopping
season, fueling hopes that higher wages, the rising stock
market, and lower food and gas prices prompted Americans to
spend more. on.wsj.com/2isBgPd
- High-end handbag and apparel maker Kate Spade & Co
is exploring a sale of the company, according to people
familiar with the matter, after coming under pressure from an
activist shareholder. on.wsj.com/2isxoOt
- Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
said it agreed to sell certain noncore business
assets for $587 million, amid its efforts to raise cash and
reduce debts. on.wsj.com/2isyNo5
- Health-care diagnostics company Alere Inc is
taking steps to get Medicare billing privileges reinstated for
its Arriva Medical LLC diabetes unit, challenging the actions of
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. on.wsj.com/2isCHgI
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)