PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

- Indian government officials will likely meet early next
week to evaluate the incentives sought by Apple Inc to
manufacture its products in the country, two people familiar
with the matter said.
- President Barack Obama on Thursday issued a dramatic
response to Russia's alleged use of cyberattacks to interfere
with the 2016 presidential election, including imposing
sanctions on Russian agencies and companies and expelling dozens
of suspected intelligence operatives from the U.S., in one of
the biggest diplomatic confrontations between Washington and
Moscow since the end of the Cold War.
- Major U.S. law firms have become more vigilant in recent
years about the risks of cyberattacks, but the revelation this
week of a major hacking incident on two New York firms are a
reminder that the industry remains vulnerable.
- Health-care diagnostics company Alere Inc is
taking steps to get Medicare billing privileges reinstated for
its Arriva Medical LLC diabetes unit, challenging the actions of
the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
- Seattle Genetics Inc said four leukemia patients
died in clinical trials of an experimental treatment, prompting
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to halt, or suspend
enrollment in, several studies.
- Fitbit Inc is dropping one of its cases against
rival AliphCom Inc's Jawbone, untangling some of the litigation
between the wearable-device companies.
- Sears Holdings Corp secured a $200 million line
of credit, provided by affiliates of ESL Investments, a hedge
fund founded by Sears Chief Executive Edward Lampert, and can be
expanded to total up to $500 million.
