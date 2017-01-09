PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said
Sunday it will invest $1 billion in two existing plants,
creating what it says will be 2,000 new jobs. The decision ahead
of Motown's annual car show comes as auto makers have faced heat
from the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump
to manufacture more vehicles in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2i5TsNl
- Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, a former president and pillar of
Iran's Islamic revolution who became a leading critic of the
hardline clerical establishment in the later years of his life,
has died. He was 82. on.wsj.com/2ispHHt
- McDonald's Corp has reached a deal to sell a
controlling stake in its China operations to an investor group
led by Citic Ltd, one of China's largest state-owned
companies. Citic Capital Holdings and private-equity giant
Carlyle Group LP will buy an 80 percent stake in the
fast-food giant's China business in a deal that values the
operation at up to $2.08 billion. The agreement is for 20 years.
on.wsj.com/2i8PB5s
- Ride-hailing company Uber said in the coming weeks it will
start releasing its data from dozens of global cities showing
average travel times from one point to another, information
gleaned from millions of trips. Uber said the anonymized data,
initially from Washington, D.C., Sydney and Manila, can be a
resource for urban planners to analyze traffic patterns and make
more informed decisions about civic infrastructure. on.wsj.com/2iXDtWc
- General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said
the company won't move small-car production to the United States
from Mexico in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's
criticism of the auto maker's imports. Barra, speaking to
reporters at a GM event on the eve of its hometown auto show in
Detroit, said manufacturing decisions and plant investments are
made far in advance of production and can't easily be reversed.
on.wsj.com/2iTvetN
