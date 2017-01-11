PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 11

Jan 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Volkswagen AG is expected to agree to plead
guilty to criminal wrongdoing and pay a $4.3 billion penalty to
resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe of its diesel-emissions
cheating. on.wsj.com/2iZN3Wf
- Wal Mart Stores Inc is preparing to cut nearly
1,000 corporate jobs before the end of the month, according to
an executive familiar with the situation as the company shifts
its focus to e-commerce. on.wsj.com/2iZEYk9
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it would take
China's Intime Retail Group Co Ltd private in a $2.6
billion deal in a bid to extend its online dominance into
-physical stores. on.wsj.com/2iZNHD9
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reached
deals to sell $2.1 billion in assets, the struggling drug
maker's biggest moves yet to refocus around its consumer
offerings and pare its heavy debt load. on.wsj.com/2iZSYKR
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)