PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The third-general heir of South Korea's Samsung Group , Lee Jae-Yong, is being questioned in relation to suspected bribery, prosecutors said. on.wsj.com/2ifaJss

- A U.S. grand jury indicted six current and former executives of Volkswagen AG for their alleged part in the U.S. emissions fraud as the investigation shifts from bringing the German car manufacturer to account to prosecuting individual executives. on.wsj.com/2ifbHVn

- The Obama administration is expected to launch a formal complaint against the Chinese government with the World Trade Organization over aluminium subsidies, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ifdw4R

- Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington, following criticism from President-elect Donald Trump about the company's Mexican production facilities. on.wsj.com/2if7Jw8

- The Canadian province of British Columbia said Wednesday Kinder Morgan Inc could proceed with plans to expand its Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline, representing the final regulatory hurdle for the multibillion-dollar project. on.wsj.com/2ifddqN (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)