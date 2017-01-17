PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 17

Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the
- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump criticized a cornerstone
of House Republicans' corporate-tax plan, creating another point
of contention between the incoming president and congressional
allies. on.wsj.com/2jiRQSs
- Representative John Lewis, who drew Donald Trump's ire
after questioning the legitimacy of the election, didn't mention
the president-elect by name as he called on young people to
stand up when they perceive injustices. on.wsj.com/2jiRwDf
- Prime Minister Theresa May is set to declare in a speech
that Britain doesn't want "partial membership" in the European
Union "or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out." on.wsj.com/2jiUZlp
- As Germany enters an unpredictable election year,
anti-immigration politicians have hit out at Chancellor Angela
Merkel, but she has stood firm in support of open borders and
globalization. on.wsj.com/2jiV2h5
- Luxottica, maker of Ray-Ban, has agreed to a
merger with French optical-lens maker Essilor, placing
its Italian founder at the helm of a globe-spanning colossus
with brands gracing European catwalks and California beaches. on.wsj.com/2jiSFLk
- Snapchat messaging app creators Evan Spiegel and Bobby
Murphy are expected to retain more than 70 percent of voting
power in the company. on.wsj.com/2jiInuD
- Rolls-Royce Holdings said it had settled a
longstanding corruption probe with U.S., British and other
authorities at a cost of more than $800 million. on.wsj.com/2jiVcoH
- Noble Energy will pay $2.7 billion to buy Clayton
Williams Energy in a deal that will give it a combined
120,000 acres of oil-rich property in West Texas. on.wsj.com/2jiTFyO
- Although President-elect Donald Trump has called the
alliance "obsolete", nearly 300 U.S. Marines landed in Norway on
Monday as part of an effort to bolster NATO defenses in the wake
of Russia's 2014 moves in Ukraine. on.wsj.com/2jiLItv
- Parliament's ethics commissioner started a probe into
whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated
conflict-of-interest laws when he stayed at a private island in
the Bahamas. on.wsj.com/2jiKz5g
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)