PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19

- Netflix Inc's subscriber additions surged in the
fourth quarter, fueled by an aggressive international expansion,
beating both internal and Wall Street targets. on.wsj.com/2k5VNNG
- Hunter Harrison, the railroad veteran who announced his
early departure from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Wednesday, is joining with an activist investor in an attempt to
shake up management at rival railroad CSX Corp. on.wsj.com/2k5TZV1
- Alphabet Inc's Google agreed to acquire a unit
from Twitter Inc that runs a tool for developers to
make mobile apps, the latest step in Twitter's efforts to
streamline its business. on.wsj.com/2k5FwZc
- A South Korean court denied an arrest warrant for Lee
Jae-yong, the scion of the Samsung Group conglomerate,
for his alleged involvement in a national corruption scandal. on.wsj.com/2k5NP7s
- Irish drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC and a U.S.
subsidiary will pay $100 million and agree to other conditions
to settle government antitrust allegations they unlawfully
prevented competition for Acthar, a drug that has seen enormous
price spikes in recent years. on.wsj.com/2k5Vq5G
- Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend has asked a California
court to appoint an independent doctor to assess his health and,
if he lacks mental capacity, appoint a guardian for him,
according to documents filed Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2k60NSm
- Target Corp warned of weak profits and sales
during the critical holiday period, the latest retail chain to
acknowledge its struggle to attract shoppers to its stores and
compete with online sellers such as Amazon.com Inc. on.wsj.com/2k5YNtr
