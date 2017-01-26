PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the
- Technology veteran Hugo Barra will join Facebook Inc
to run its virtual-reality efforts, including the Oculus
VR team, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said late Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2jruMmy
- Tribune Media Co Chief Executive Officer Peter
Liguori is resigning after four years at the helm, during which
time he slimmed the media company down to focus more on its
broadcast and cable-programming holdings. on.wsj.com/2jrNLNJ
- Canada's AltaGas Ltd reached a $6.4 billion deal
to buy WGL Holdings Inc, Washington D.C.'s natural-gas
utility, more than tripling its customer base. on.wsj.com/2jrxpEB
- A South Korean government fine overshadowed improved
operating performance for Qualcomm Inc in the latest
quarter, underscoring concerns the most profitable part of the
chip company's business is at risk from international legal
assaults by regulators and customers. on.wsj.com/2jrvxvU
- Facebook Inc is overhauling its "trending topics"
box, part of its effort to curb fake news and expose users to a
broader range of information. on.wsj.com/2jry09j
