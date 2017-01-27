PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27

Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Toshiba Corp will spin off its computer
memory-chip unit at the end of March, the company said Friday,
in an effort by the cash-strapped industrial conglomerate to
raise fresh capital for the businesses that require large
investments. on.wsj.com/2jvBA2f
- Verizon Communications Inc is exploring a
combination with Charter Communications Inc that would
unite two giants in search of growth in a rapidly consolidating
media and telecom landscape. on.wsj.com/2jvuzyL
- Ant Financial Services Group, which works closely with
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and is controlled by Alibaba
founder Jack Ma, announced a deal Thursday to buy U.S.
money-transfer provider MoneyGram International Inc for
$880 million. on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs
- The Securities and Exchange Commission accused two former
executives of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC of
spearheading a long-running bribery scheme that funneled tens of
millions of dollars to high-level officials in Africa. on.wsj.com/2jvBBTZ
- Brazilian police on Thursday declared former billionaire
businessman Eike Batista a fugitive from the law and said they
would ask other countries to help track him down, even as his
lawyer said he would return to Brazil as soon as possible.
Batista, once Brazil's richest man, is sought in relation to a
wide-ranging corruption scandal. on.wsj.com/2jvlea6
- Tesla Motors Inc is accusing the former director
of its Autopilot program and the former tech guru behind
Google's self-driving car of improperly recruiting the auto
maker's engineers to create their own autonomous-car startup. on.wsj.com/2jvlOom
- Publicis Groupe SA tapped Arthur Sadoun, the
advertising giant's 45-year-old creative chief, to replace
longtime Chief Executive Maurice Levy, part of a succession plan
to steady a firm buffeted by massive changes in consumer
behavior and technology. on.wsj.com/2jvA0O5
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)