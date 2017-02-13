PRESS DIGEST - The Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
- Leftist presidential hopeful Andrés Manuel López Obrador
is gaining momentum in the race to lead Mexico, tapping into a
nationalist backlash against the U.S. as President Donald Trump
upends bilateral relations. The former Mexico City mayor,
narrowly beaten in Mexico's two previous presidential elections,
is now widening his lead in opinion polls ahead of next year's
contest. on.wsj.com/2lzRxGX
- Sales of Ivanka Trump's fashion line tumbled 32 percent at
Nordstrom Inc last fiscal year, with the declines
deepening in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election,
according to internal Nordstrom data. Amid calls to boycott the
brand, Ivanka Trump footwear and apparel sales fell more than 70
percent in the second, third and fourth weeks of October
compared with a year ago, the Nordstrom data show. on.wsj.com/2lzYZlm
- The White House is reviewing whether to retain National
Security Adviser Mike Flynn amid a furor over his contacts with
Russian officials before President Donald Trump took office, an
administration official said Sunday. Flynn has apologized to
White House colleagues over the episode, which has created a
rift with Vice President Mike Pence and diverted attention from
the administration's message to his own dealings. on.wsj.com/2lzSkI6
- President Donald Trump is facing calls for a show of
strength toward North Korea after Pyongyang's weekend launch of
a ballistic missile, posing the first major challenge to his
administration by a foreign leader and an awkward balancing act
with China. U.S. lawmakers called for military exercises with
regional allies, a rapid deployment of regional missile defenses
and tough new sanctions. on.wsj.com/2lzX3JF
- Verizon Communications Inc will start selling
unlimited data plans on Monday, the first time it has offered
such a service since 2011 and a sign that intense competition is
forcing the nation's largest carrier to respond. The new plan is
a stark change in strategy for Verizon, which has spent years
trying to get customers to pay for data based on usage and
recently raised prices on certain fees. on.wsj.com/2lA4DE9
- South Korean prosecutors summoned Lee Jae-yong, the
third-generation heir of the Samsung conglomerate, for a fresh
round of questioning, seeking answers about his role in a
political corruption scandal. Special prosecutors had previously
summoned Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co
, as a bribery suspect in the scandal, as authorities
attempted to zero in on payments made by Samsung to
organizations linked to the impeached president's confidante. on.wsj.com/2lzU5oK
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)