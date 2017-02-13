PRESS DIGEST - The Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Leftist presidential hopeful Andrés Manuel López Obrador is gaining momentum in the race to lead Mexico, tapping into a nationalist backlash against the U.S. as President Donald Trump upends bilateral relations. The former Mexico City mayor, narrowly beaten in Mexico's two previous presidential elections, is now widening his lead in opinion polls ahead of next year's contest. on.wsj.com/2lzRxGX

- Sales of Ivanka Trump's fashion line tumbled 32 percent at Nordstrom Inc last fiscal year, with the declines deepening in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, according to internal Nordstrom data. Amid calls to boycott the brand, Ivanka Trump footwear and apparel sales fell more than 70 percent in the second, third and fourth weeks of October compared with a year ago, the Nordstrom data show. on.wsj.com/2lzYZlm

- The White House is reviewing whether to retain National Security Adviser Mike Flynn amid a furor over his contacts with Russian officials before President Donald Trump took office, an administration official said Sunday. Flynn has apologized to White House colleagues over the episode, which has created a rift with Vice President Mike Pence and diverted attention from the administration's message to his own dealings. on.wsj.com/2lzSkI6

- President Donald Trump is facing calls for a show of strength toward North Korea after Pyongyang's weekend launch of a ballistic missile, posing the first major challenge to his administration by a foreign leader and an awkward balancing act with China. U.S. lawmakers called for military exercises with regional allies, a rapid deployment of regional missile defenses and tough new sanctions. on.wsj.com/2lzX3JF

- Verizon Communications Inc will start selling unlimited data plans on Monday, the first time it has offered such a service since 2011 and a sign that intense competition is forcing the nation's largest carrier to respond. The new plan is a stark change in strategy for Verizon, which has spent years trying to get customers to pay for data based on usage and recently raised prices on certain fees. on.wsj.com/2lA4DE9

- South Korean prosecutors summoned Lee Jae-yong, the third-generation heir of the Samsung conglomerate, for a fresh round of questioning, seeking answers about his role in a political corruption scandal. Special prosecutors had previously summoned Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co , as a bribery suspect in the scandal, as authorities attempted to zero in on payments made by Samsung to organizations linked to the impeached president's confidante. on.wsj.com/2lzU5oK (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)