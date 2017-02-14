PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 14

Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A $671 million settlement announced between DuPont Co and lawyers representing thousands of people in Ohio and West Virginia could bring a swift end to years of litigation, while fueling cases in other states where people have alleged health problems after a chemical used to make Teflon got into their drinking water. on.wsj.com/2lEJpoV

- The White House is exploring a new tactic to discourage China from undervaluing its currency to boost exports. Under the plan, the commerce secretary would designate the practice of currency manipulation as an unfair subsidy when employed by any country, instead of singling out China. on.wsj.com/2lEIPr9

- National Security Adviser Mike Flynn resigned as he was under increasing fire over his conflicting statements about his contacts with Russian officials before the inauguration, the White House said. Flynn's resignation was accepted by Trump after information about his Russia contacts continued to emerge while the president was "evaluating" whether to keep him in his post. on.wsj.com/2lECrQw

- A federal judge in Virginia said late Monday that President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration was likely unconstitutional and issued a preliminary injunction blocking part of the administration's efforts to restrict entry to the United States. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema said the government has provided "no evidence" to justify the order, which temporarily barred visitors and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries. on.wsj.com/2lEBoAm