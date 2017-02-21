PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21

Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deal talks between Kraft Heinz and Unilever are dead, but both consumer-goods giants now find themselves under heightened pressure to make bold moves to accelerate growth. on.wsj.com/2lpm6wk

- President Trump selected Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, an active duty Army officer, now director of a key military integration and operations center, as his next national security adviser. on.wsj.com/2lpgWjT

- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis appears to be at odds with President Trump on Russia and other key issues, setting up potential discord but also helping to nudge the White House toward more conventional policy stances. on.wsj.com/2lpcS36

- Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died unexpectedly Monday, according to an announcement at the U.N. and Russia media reports. on.wsj.com/2lp1VOV

- Toys "R" US Inc recently laid off between 10 percent and 15 percent of its corporate employees, the latest retailer to cut jobs as shopping rapidly shifts from physical stores to online ones. on.wsj.com/2lpd4PZ

- Uber Technologies Inc said it is investigating claims by a former employee that the company failed to discipline a manager who mistreated female employees and ignored complaints of sexual harassment. on.wsj.com/2lpjtKP

- Saudi Arabia IPO-ARMO.SE is leaning toward listing its giant, state-run oil company in New York, London or Toronto and has soured on the prospect of floating the firm on an Asian stock exchange. on.wsj.com/2lpg4vn

- China's suspension of coal imports from its ally North Korea gives Beijing more leverage to press the U.S. for fresh diplomatic efforts in curbing Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. on.wsj.com/2lpqOu1

