PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration formally withdrew Obama administration guidance enabling transgender individuals to use sex-segregated facilities, including bathrooms, of their choice. on.wsj.com/2mahEEV

- Two cabinet members arrived for talks here Wednesday to find a defiant Mexican government refusing to accept President Donald Trump's tougher immigration and deportation policies. on.wsj.com/2mabRz3

- A small group of protesters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline were arrested as law-enforcement authorities began the evacuation of the main protest campsite so that cleanup efforts could continue. on.wsj.com/2maizFq

- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin laid out ambitious goals to secure a tax-code overhaul by August and to deliver economic growth at rates not seen in more than a decade in his first interview in his new job. on.wsj.com/2ma5uMa

- Carlos Ghosn is leaving his chief executive role at Nissan Motor Co., a company he rescued from near-collapse and led for nearly two decades, to take a broader oversight role of the alliance that links Nissan with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp on.wsj.com/2mahOfv

- New developments are bolstering suspicions that the killing last week of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korea's mercurial dictator, was a well-orchestrated plot directed from Pyongyang. on.wsj.com/2makoC8

- Apple will open its new California campus in April. One of co-founder Steve Jobs's final projects, the cost of Apple Park is expected to be in the range of $3 billion to $5 billion. on.wsj.com/2maeFwi

- An Arizona lab run by Theranos put patients at risk and failed to quickly fix its deficiencies, the main U.S. lab regulator found, triggering a new round of sanctions against the blood-testing startup. on.wsj.com/2ma6Kif (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)