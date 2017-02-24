PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 24

BRIEF-Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care SOFIA Influenza A+B Assay
* Quidel receives PMDA approval for its point-of-care Sofia Influenza A+B Assay
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Top Trump administration officials tried to soften the message on expanded U.S. immigration-enforcement efforts during talks in Mexico City, but Mexican officials signaled little progress in bridging differences. on.wsj.com/2mr9zro
- The chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam was a banned nerve agent called VX, Malaysia police said, raising the political stakes in a case that has already frayed diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea. on.wsj.com/2mrcYGM
- President Xi Jinping is shaking up his economic team ahead of a major power shuffle as China battles rising financial risks at home and friction with its trading partners. on.wsj.com/2mr56oz
- Google parent Alphabet's heated rivalry with Uber over self-driving cars has spilled into the courthouse, after the internet giant sued the ride-hailing company for allegedly stealing trade secrets to jump-start its own autonomous vehicle program. on.wsj.com/2mrcb8C
- James Quincey, Coca-Cola current chief operating officer, who will take over as chief executive in May, said the company must speed up the development of products beyond soda. on.wsj.com/2mrsySI
- Time Warner Inc. agreed to sell its Atlanta television station to Meredith Corp. for $70 million, removing a significant factor that could have prompted the Federal Communications Commission to review Time Warner's $85 billion sale to AT&T Inc. on.wsj.com/2mruxq5 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Treasury is reviewing licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran, department head Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea.