PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories in
- A new report by United Continental Holdings Inc
has concluded that a litany of failures in customer service,
training and technology contributed to the forcible removal of a
paying passenger earlier this month. on.wsj.com/2qabENW
- The Trump administration said it was no longer considering
pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement,
following a day of intense lobbying from business leaders and
lawmakers who rallied to quash internal White House discussion
of the prospect. on.wsj.com/2q9ZHYC
- Barnes & Noble Inc named Demos Parneros as its new
chief executive, making him the fifth leader in four years to be
tasked with turning around the bookseller's fortunes. on.wsj.com/2qalPC2
- House Republicans are moving closer to agreement on a
healthcare overhaul but now face the task of persuading
centrists in the party to agree to provisions that could raise
costs for many people with pre-existing conditions. on.wsj.com/2qa5Owd
- United Airlines chief executive Oscar Munoz told four
members of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and
Transportation in a letter it released late Wednesday how it
historically handled overbooked flights. The committee is
probing the incident and sent questions to United and Chicago's
Aviation Department. on.wsj.com/2qadsXi
