PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Starbucks Corp missed sales expectations again in its home market and globally in its fiscal second quarter, with sales up 3 percent in both regions. on.wsj.com/2oRzt9s
- Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue, continuing a trend of rapid growth seemingly unscathed by boycotts from some of its major advertisers. on.wsj.com/2oRjTL6
- Activist investor Third Point LLC is pressuring Honeywell International Inc to spin off its aerospace division, seeking to break off the conglomerate's biggest business just a few weeks after Honeywell switched leaders. on.wsj.com/2oRMyiR
- United Airlines has reached a settlement with David Dao, the Kentucky physician forcibly pulled off an April 9 flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, in the latest step by the carrier to put the crisis behind it. on.wsj.com/2oCGDlH
- Amazon.com Inc posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter profit, even as the company is spending heavily on everything from international expansion to video content. on.wsj.com/2oCM2JF (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042