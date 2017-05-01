PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump left open the possibility of military action against North Korea, adding that he wouldn’t be happy if Pyongyang conducts another missile test. on.wsj.com/2pwGL3B

- U.S. President Donald Trump invited President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to the White House during a telephone call over the weekend, laying the groundwork for a first meeting after the maverick Filipino leader last year declared his "separation" from the U.S., a longstanding ally. on.wsj.com/2pOcL5Y

- China’s sharp rise in air travel is compounding chronic flight delays here, making flying an ordeal for increasing numbers of airline passengers and threatening to choke growth in the country’s booming aviation sector. on.wsj.com/2oP6hEb

- The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication has left banks largely responsible for their own cyberdefense. In the past year, a spate of cyberattacks has penetrated banks along Swift’s less-defended perimeter, shaking confidence in the network used by banks for cross-border transactions. on.wsj.com/2oOM6Gg

- Nintendo Co said it used aircraft to ship its new Switch videogame machine in its first month on the market, an unusual and costly logistics measure responding to unexpectedly high demand. on.wsj.com/2oP64ki

