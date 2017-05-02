PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 2

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Fox News for nearly a year claimed another casualty with the resignation of Bill Shine, the network's co-president and one of its longest-serving executives. on.wsj.com/2oS5mTv
- Theranos Inc settled a lawsuit alleging the company and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, defrauded a San Francisco hedge fund into making a $96.1 million investment through "a series of lies," the company said Monday. on.wsj.com/2oS1d1Q
- Home-sharing sites Airbnb Inc and Expedia Inc's HomeAway have reached a settlement with San Francisco that makes it easier for rental hosts to register with the city and helps the companies avoid costly fines. on.wsj.com/2oSisA3
- IAC plans to buy Angie's List Inc combining the consumer-review site with IAC/InterActiveCorp's HomeAdvisor and forming a new, publicly traded company for a deak valued at more than $500 million. on.wsj.com/2oSqHvY
- Drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it has made $220 million in unscheduled debt payments, its latest effort to chip away at the multibillions of dollars its owes. on.wsj.com/2oSjfkv (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.