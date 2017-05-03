PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Lawmakers on Tuesday warned U.S. airlines they faced more regulation if they didn't follow through with pledges to improve customer service following the widespread outcry over the treatment of a United Continental Holdings Inc passenger last month. on.wsj.com/2oW5gtG

- Apple Inc extended its rebound in the latest quarter with rising profit and revenue, but reported tepid iPhone demand that adds pressure on the technology giant to deliver a hit with its new 10th-anniversary handset later this year. on.wsj.com/2oWbZE4

- North America was the only region where Mondelez International Inc comparable sales fell in the first quarter, as food makers struggle with a turn by U.S. consumers toward fresher foods. on.wsj.com/2oW4Kfu

- Aetna Inc will again scale back its presence in the Affordable Care Act exchanges in 2018, saying it expects losses on the business this year despite sharply reduced enrollment in its individual plans. on.wsj.com/2oWlHXc

- Etsy Inc is replacing its chief executive and cutting about 8 percent of its workforce after the online marketplace reported a first-quarter loss and what it described as "a challenging February." on.wsj.com/2oWcoGA

