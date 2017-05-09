PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Quebec's big pension fund is opposing the re-election of
Bombardier Inc executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin,
signaling a new level of investor activism at the ailing
aerospace company controlled for decades by Beaudoin's family. on.wsj.com/2pWooqD
- PTC Therapeutics Inc said Monday it would receive
a net price of $35,000 annually per patient for Emflaza, the
muscular dystrophy drug it acquired from Marathon
Pharmaceuticals LLC last month. on.wsj.com/2pWsE9A
- Facebook Inc, criticized for not doing enough to
curb misinformation during last year's U.S. presidential race,
is trying to show it is making a more-concerted effort in the UK
ahead of next month's general election. on.wsj.com/2pWrqLf
- Coach Inc agreed to acquire rival Kate Spade & Co
for $2.4 billion, as the handbag and accessories maker
seeks to tap younger consumers amid slower growth in the handbag
market. on.wsj.com/2pWrvi1
- Microsoft Corp is hoping to challenge Amazon.com
Inc's Echo smart speaker for a spot on the kitchen
counter with a device from Samsung Electronics Co
that can make phone calls. on.wsj.com/2pWsHlw
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted deal maker Gregg
Lemkau and financing executive Marc Nachmann to join John
Waldron as co-heads of the investment-banking division,
according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pWGQ29
