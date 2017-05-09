PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Quebec's big pension fund is opposing the re-election of Bombardier Inc executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin, signaling a new level of investor activism at the ailing aerospace company controlled for decades by Beaudoin's family. on.wsj.com/2pWooqD

- PTC Therapeutics Inc said Monday it would receive a net price of $35,000 annually per patient for Emflaza, the muscular dystrophy drug it acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC last month. on.wsj.com/2pWsE9A

- Facebook Inc, criticized for not doing enough to curb misinformation during last year's U.S. presidential race, is trying to show it is making a more-concerted effort in the UK ahead of next month's general election. on.wsj.com/2pWrqLf

- Coach Inc agreed to acquire rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion, as the handbag and accessories maker seeks to tap younger consumers amid slower growth in the handbag market. on.wsj.com/2pWrvi1

- Microsoft Corp is hoping to challenge Amazon.com Inc's Echo smart speaker for a spot on the kitchen counter with a device from Samsung Electronics Co that can make phone calls. on.wsj.com/2pWsHlw

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc promoted deal maker Gregg Lemkau and financing executive Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of the investment-banking division, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2pWGQ29