PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10

May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director James Comey, citing his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email server. on.wsj.com/2q0YqCi

- Trump approved plans to directly arm Kurdish fighters battling Islamic State in Syria, U.S. officials said Tuesday, paving the way for an offensive against the extremist group's de facto capital but angering Turkish allies who view the Kurdish fighters as terrorists. on.wsj.com/2q10hHr

- Ford Motor Co's directors are pressing Chief Executive Mark Fields to sharpen his strategy as the company races to catch up on electric cars, reverse its shrinking market share in the U.S. and buoy its languishing stock price, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2q0TvRP

- U.S. authorities have asked Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into foreign bribery, according to a person familiar with the talks, a penalty far less than what the Obama administration had sought. on.wsj.com/2q0S6un

- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 57-42, mostly along party lines, to confirm Scott Gottlieb as the new commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. on.wsj.com/2q0SpFA

- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled it aims to play a larger role in overseeing the market for small-business lending, launching an inquiry into whether small companies have enough access to credit. on.wsj.com/2q0Sf0S