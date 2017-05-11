PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 11

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Verizon Communications Inc will buy Straight Path Communications Inc for more than $3 billion, after beating rival AT&T Inc in an unusually intense bidding war for the wireless-spectrum holder, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2q5dw9M
- American International Group Inc plans to name Brian Duperreault - a onetime lieutenant to former CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg - as the firm's chief executive officer, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2q5dcI1
- Whole Foods Market Inc is dramatically reshaping its board in an effort to show it is open to change after an activist investor last month publicly urged the organic-grocery chain to explore a sale and speed up its turnaround efforts. on.wsj.com/2q5dAGy
- Snap Inc, in its first quarterly report as a public company, showed it struggled to maintain strong user growth at its Snapchat vanishing-messaging app, sending shares tumbling and sparking worries about its ability to challenge social-media titan Facebook Inc on.wsj.com/2q56Yba
- Bombardier Inc, which ranks as one of Canada's largest corporate recipients of government financial backing, is facing a push to remove its executive chairman, Pierre Beaudoin, a member of the founding family that controls the transportation company through multiple-voting shares. on.wsj.com/2q57xlq
- Calpine Corp, which owns 80 power plants and has a so-called enterprise value of more than $16 billion, is working with investment bankers at Lazard to sound out possible buyers, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2q5nPLj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
