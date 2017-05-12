PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories in the
- After months of bashing China for its trade practices, the
Trump administration said it had agreed with Beijing on measures
aimed at improving the access of American beef producers,
electronic-payments providers and natural-gas exporters, among
others, to the world's second-largest economy. (on.wsj.com/2q9jq9X)
- U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco called
for an investigation of Uber Technologies Inc and one
of its engineers for the potential theft of trade secrets from
Google, heightening the stakes of a legal battle between Uber
and Google parent Alphabet Inc over driverless-car
technology. (on.wsj.com/2q9exxF)
- Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein pressed White House
counsel Don McGahn to correct what he felt was an inaccurate
depiction of the events surrounding FBI Director James Comey's
firing. (on.wsj.com/2q94Ejz)
- McDonald's Corp is ponying up a big chunk of money
in an effort to get franchisees to help change everything from
the way customers order their food to the way employees provide
service. (on.wsj.com/2q97Rjd)
- A Delaware judge freed health insurer Cigna Corp to
abandon its proposed $48 billion merger with Anthem Inc
, declining to give Anthem more time to try to salvage
the deal, which federal courts have blocked on antitrust
grounds. (on.wsj.com/2q93AMM)
- Improbable, a London-based maker of virtual worlds and
real-world simulations, has raised $502 million in a funding
round led by the Japanese telecommunications and internet giant
SoftBank Group Corp. (on.wsj.com/2q8TiMC)
- Representatives of the three top U.S. airlines met with
national security officials in Washington to discuss threats to
aviation security and possible pre-emptive measures, according
to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2q98Orw)
