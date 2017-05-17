PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to back off the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn shortly after Flynn had resigned. on.wsj.com/2pV7QvJ

- U.S. industrial output rose sharply in April, the latest evidence that economic growth is picking up following a lackluster start to the year. Industrial production jumped 1.0 percent from a month earlier, the Federal Reserve said. on.wsj.com/2pUWs33

- Twitter's co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the company to focus on its culture, in an attempt to revive morale amid many executive departures and slumping growth. In his new role, Stone will also aim to convey elements of Twitter's culture externally, he said in a blog post. on.wsj.com/2pV8edT

- France's privacy watchdog slapped Facebook with a 150,000 euro ($166,515.00) fine on allegations the social media giant's privacy policy breaching French law. France's Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés, or CNIL, accused Facebook of compiling massive amounts of personal data for targeted advertising without granting users the option of objecting to it. on.wsj.com/2pUUVu0

