PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23

May 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- China Life Insurance Group is buying a 95 percent stake in
48 commercial properties scattered throughout the U.S. in a deal
that values the portfolio at $950 million and highlights the
growing appetite among foreign investors for real estate in
markets they mostly have ignored until now. on.wsj.com/2qJPbXx
- U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday will propose a plan
he says will balance the federal budget in a decade on the
strength of substantially faster economic growth and cuts to
taxes and government safety-net programs. on.wsj.com/2qbN4cl
- JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm,
said on Monday it is developing heavy-duty drones capable of
delivering payloads weighing one ton or more, which it plans to
deploy in Shaanxi. on.wsj.com/2qOeoOS
- Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said it would lay off about 600 people as it grapples
with tough competition and bad bets on oil prices, despite
robust travel demand in the region. on.wsj.com/2rNxJ1X
- The retirement-savings regulation known as the fiduciary
rule will take effect June 9 without further delay, U.S. Labor
Secretary Alexander Acosta said on Monday. on.wsj.com/2q4Y4fw
- Former managers of Sunrun Inc say they were told
by their superiors to hold off on internally reporting hundreds
of customers who canceled their contracts during a roughly
five-month period in the middle of 2015. on.wsj.com/2qGGNrJ
