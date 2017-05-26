PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 26

May 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China vowed to further build up military capabilities after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near a Chinese-built artificial island in the South China Sea, the first such patrol under U.S. President Donald Trump.

- Moody's Investors Service is facing a backlash in China against its decision to cut the country's credit rating, a move that has come just as foreign ratings firms are set to receive greater access than ever to China's economy.

- United Parcel Service Inc is teaming up with Chinese express delivery firm SF Holdings, in a bid to tap surging demand for deliveries from China to the U.S.

- General Motors was accused in a lawsuit by owners of diesel-powered trucks of using illegal emissions software that allowed the vehicles to bypass government emissions tests and pollute far beyond legal limits on the road.

- Wells Fargo & Co is sweetening its signing bonuses for veteran brokers, a move to capitalize on Morgan Stanley's and Bank of America's retreat from the industry's costly recruiting practice known as "prisoner exchange."

- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday renewed an agreement with 10 other crude-oil producers to withhold output through March 2018, striking a deal of last resort among countries reeling economically and politically from low prices.

