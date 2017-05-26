PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 26

May 26 The following are the top stories in the
- China vowed to further build up military capabilities
after a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near a Chinese-built
artificial island in the South China Sea, the first such patrol
under U.S. President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2s1rdF3
- Moody's Investors Service is facing a backlash in China
against its decision to cut the country's credit rating, a move
that has come just as foreign ratings firms are set to receive
greater access than ever to China's economy. on.wsj.com/2rWiBQT
- United Parcel Service Inc is teaming up with
Chinese express delivery firm SF Holdings, in a bid
to tap surging demand for deliveries from China to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2qlywqN
- General Motors was accused in a lawsuit by owners
of diesel-powered trucks of using illegal emissions software
that allowed the vehicles to bypass government emissions tests
and pollute far beyond legal limits on the road. on.wsj.com/2qpNtr3
- Wells Fargo & Co is sweetening its signing bonuses
for veteran brokers, a move to capitalize on Morgan Stanley's
and Bank of America's retreat from the industry's
costly recruiting practice known as "prisoner exchange." on.wsj.com/2rnhWe4
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on
Thursday renewed an agreement with 10 other crude-oil producers
to withhold output through March 2018, striking a deal of last
resort among countries reeling economically and politically from
low prices. on.wsj.com/2qTNve0
