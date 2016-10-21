EQT completes acquisition of Press Ganey

Oct 21 EQT on Friday closed its acquisition of
Press Ganey Holdings Inc, a provider of patient satisfaction
surveys, giving the Swedish buyout firm its first foothold in
the U.S. healthcare market, the company said.
The acquisition, which values Press Ganey at around $2.35
billion, gives EQT a platform in the healthcare technology space
at a time when hospitals, governments and insurers are
increasingly relying on data and analytics to improve the
quality of care.
Press Ganey conducts patient satisfaction surveys that are
relied on by government healthcare payers to help determine
reimbursements for hospitals.
It provides data to the U.S. government's Medicare program,
which in recent years has increasingly used performance data to
determine reimbursement rates.
Analysts and investors expect data providers like Press
Ganey to continue to benefit as private insurers also ramp up
their use of performance measurements.
South Bend, Indiana-based Press Ganey was founded in 1985
and went public in May 2015. At the time of its sale to EQT, its
previous private equity owner, Vestar Capital, still held a
nearly 60 percent stake.
Based in Stockholm, EQT was founded in 1994 in connection
with the Wallenberg family, a Swedish business family that owns
stakes in about half the country's publicly traded companies by
market capitalization.
EQT focuses heavily on operations, putting industry
practitioners on the boards of its portfolio companies, many of
which work in other companies partly owned by the Wallenbergs.
"EQT will leverage its deep platform and global capabilities
to provide valuable resources in support of Press Ganey's
continued growth," said Eric Liu, a partner at EQT.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Sandra Maler)