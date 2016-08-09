版本:
PE firm EQT to buy Press Ganey in $2.35 bln deal

Aug 9 Press Ganey Holdings Inc, a provider of patient satisfaction surveys to healthcare firms, said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired by private equity group EQT in a deal valued at about $2.35 billion.

EQT will pay $40.50 in cash per Press Ganey share, a premium of 0.42 percent to Press Ganey's Monday close of $40.33. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
