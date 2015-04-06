版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 7日 星期二 02:05 BJT

Healthcare research company Press Ganey files for IPO

April 6 Press Ganey, a private equity-owned healthcare research firm, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Vestar Capital Partners Inc, Press Ganey's majority shareholder, bought the company from American Securities LLC in 2008.

The filing had a nominal fundraising target of $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1abVuaI)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
