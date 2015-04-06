UPDATE 1-Healthcare research company Press Ganey files for IPO

(Adds details, background)

April 6 Healthcare research firm Press Ganey filed for a U.S. initial public offering of common stock, the latest buyout-backed company looking to tap a fully valued equity market.

Private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners Inc, which bought Press Ganey from American Securities LLC in 2008, tried to sell the company in 2011.

However, the buyout firm pulled the sale process after it failed to meet its valuation expectations. Since then, Press Ganey has changed its top executives including hiring healthcare veteran Patrick Ryan as CEO in 2012.

U.S. party goods retailer Party City Holdco Inc, backed by buyout firm Thomas H Lee Partners LP, also said on Monday that it expected to raise up to $372 million in an IPO.

South Bend, Indiana-based Press Ganey helps administer surveys for hospitals and other healthcare providers to measure patient satisfaction.

The company, founded in 1985, works with more than 100,000 healthcare organizations, including more than half of all U.S. hospitals.

Press Ganey's revenue rose about 8 percent to $281.6 million for the year ended Dec. 31. The company's net income jumped to $15.6 million from under $100,000. The company had debt of $419.3 million.

Reuters reported in February that Press Ganey was preparing for an IPO that could value the company at more than $1 billion, including debt.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs and William Blair are the lead underwriters of the offering.

The regulatory filing, which had a nominal fundraising target of $100 million, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. (1.usa.gov/1abVuaI)

The company, formally called PGA Holdings Inc, said it intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange, but did not disclose any proposed symbol.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)