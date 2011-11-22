PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Nov 22

DUBLIN Nov 22 These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

THE IRISH TIMES

- Irish health and dental costs have dropped by an average of between 3 percent and 10 percent since the spring

- The National Asset Management Agency is planning to press ahead with controversial plans to put 750 homes on the market early next year as part of a negative equity protection scheme.

- The Commercial Court will rule on Wednesday whether the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, formerly Anglo Irish Bank , is entitled to summary judgement for more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 million) against businessman Sean Quinn.

- While virtually every student in middle-class areas proceeds to college, the progression rate is less than 40 percent across huge swathes of working class areas in Ireland, a new survey shows.

IRISH INDEPENDENT

- The cap on the size of supermarkets in the Dublin area will increase to 4,000 square meters from 3,500 in a reform required by Ireland's IMF-EU bailout.

- Finance Minister Michael Noonan admitted on Monday that there could be further leaks on the budget because of the amount of documentation being sent to Europe

- An action by the owners of a four-star hotel against internet giant Google has been settled at the Commercial Court. It was alleged that Google had permitted the term "receivership" to automatically appear in its auto-complete suggestions after the name of the hotel was typed.

IRISH EXAMINER

- Outraged members of parliament from junior coalition party Labour have pledged "blood on the walls" if the government tries to push through cuts in child benefit and welfare rates in December's budget.

Looking for more information from local sources? Reuters Business Briefing has five Irish sources including Irish Times. For details of the product please call your local help desk . ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries)