PRESS DIGEST - Ireland - Dec 8

These are some of the leading stories in Ireland's newspapers on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and cannot
vouch for their accuracy:
THE IRISH TIMES
- The government will formally acknowledge its climb down on
planned cuts to disability allowances on Thursday when the
minister for social protection will call for the suspension of
the controversial measure
- Staff at the EBS have been told they will not
receive an annual Christmas bonus of up to 5,000 euros
($6,700)per person as the government's bailout deal with Allied
Irish Banks, the building society's new owner,
prohibits bonus payments.
- Bank of Scotland Ireland is considering appointing a
receiver to Shelbourne Development, the property group behind
the stalled Chicago Spire scheme.
- The government should introduce long-term incentive pay
based on private-sector models to reward NAMA staff, a secret
report says
IRISH INDEPENDENT
- Joan Burton, who was forced into an embarrassing climb
down on disability payments on Wednesday, personally secured the
largest salary above the government's pay cap for a spin doctor
- Bank of Ireland investor Kennedy Wilson
and its partners are planning to continue this year's $3.5
billion investment in Irish assets by buying finance, real
estate and "operating businesses"
- NAMA has been told to become more entrepreneurial by
investing more time and extra funds in the 30 billion euros of
property assets it controls
- Irish SMEs are the second most likely businesses in Europe
to have their bank loan applications rejected, according to a
new survey by the European Central Bank and European Commission
IRISH EXAMINER
- Bank of Ireland has pledged a further 1.5 billion
euros in loan facilities for first time buyers
- Lower-ranked staff at EBS are preparing to
strike through Christmas week after being told they will not
receive their traditional extra month's salary with their
December pay check.
- Irish singer Sinead O'Connor hopes it will be fourth time
lucky as she prepares to get married again on Thurdsay, her 45th
birthday
